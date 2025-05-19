How students can get free Krispy Kreme and other freebies for good report cards

article

The Brief Report cards are coming out soon with the end of the school year. Many businesses are offering freebies and rewards to celebrate good grades. Proof of report card grades is required to take advantage of many of the programs.



Families are getting ready to mark the end of the school year, and for those seeking ways to celebrate their students’ achievements after roughly 180 days in the classroom, here are some ways businesses want to help.

Krispy Kreme

The popular specialty donut chain Krispy Kreme is giving away a free donut for every "A" on a student’s report card.

Each student is limited to a maximum of six free donuts.

What we know:

"A" students ranging from kindergarten up to 12th grade are eligible for the donut giveaway.

The students must be present for the promotion. Parents/caretakers cannot redeem the free donuts on their student’s behalf.

Students must show proof of their grades, and report cards must be from the current term. Those from previous terms will not be eligible, nor will progress reports or mid-term grades, the company explained.

"This is a national program in the brand’s ever-present spirit of ‘being sweet’ and sharing joy, and Krispy Kreme is reminding and encouraging all of its shops to participate," the company noted.

Chuck E. Cheese

Pizza and family entertainment center Chuck E. Cheese has several award programs to celebrate kids’ and their educational path.

The incentives may be helpful for those long summer days, when the weather is sweltering and parents are seeking indoor opportunities to keep their bored kids busy.

One program is called the "Earned an 'A' Award."

"Your kid crushed it in school," the chain wrote on its website. "And now it’s time to celebrate that hard-earned grade with 10 free bonus Play Points to enjoy at Chuck E. Cheese!"

Kids can also earn other certificates, including one for perfect attendance and one provided by a teacher celebrating outstanding school work.

Those certificates are also worth ten free play points each.

The certificates expire on Dec. 31, 2025.

"Earned an 'A' award" certificate from Chuck E. Cheese

Pizza Hut

Some restaurants are offering special incentives to encourage students to read this summer. Pizza Hut has a long-running program called "BOOK IT!"

It offers students a free single-topping personal pan pizza for meeting parent-set monthly goals.

The nationwide initiative is for children in pre-kindergarten through 6th grade.

The program starts on June 1 and runs through August.

At participating locations, families can get one certificate earned per eligible child, with a limit of five personal pan pizza certificates per family, per month, a Pizza Hut spokesperson told KTVU.

More information on the "BOOK IT!" program can be found here.

Red Robin

The restaurant chain Red Robin also has incentive programs to celebrate kids’ achievements.

The "Superstar Award" is for students 11 years or younger for academic accomplishments, like good grades on a report card. Teachers can fill out a reward to honor exceptional students.

The certificate is good for free a kids’ entrée, a side dish and a drink on dine-in orders.

"When you dine-in, that includes unlimited free refills of bottomless sides and drinks," a Red Robin spokesperson told KTVU.

The program is limited to one offer per check, per visit and is valid with adult dine-in order requirements.

Red Robin’s "Teen Superstar Award" is for older kids.

"Students older than 11 years old can get a free appetizer, dessert or milkshake with this award from their teachers for academic accomplishments," the restaurant chain said.

Red Robin is also encouraging summer reading through its "Burgers for Books" program. Students who read five books can get a free kids’ meal when they bring in a completed "Burger for Books" bookmark from Red Robin that is signed by a teacher.

More information can be found here.

Check for participation:

For all the programs, parents or caretakers should contact their local businesses to confirm their participation.

Auto insurance discounts

Beyond the food industry, many auto insurance companies also provide discounted premiums for students who perform well in the classroom.

"Insurance companies assume that young drivers who are responsible when it comes to their studies are more likely to be responsible drivers," according to experts with financial media site Investopedia.

The amount of discount and the definition of good grades vary.

State Farm offers up to 25% savings for teen drivers with good grades.

"Their most recent report card might be the key to lowering their premium," the company said on its website.

Dig deeper:

On State Farm's California site, the discount applies to students who:

Ranked in the upper 20% in their class

Had a grade point average of 3.0 or higher or an average of a "B" or higher

Made the dean's list or honor roll

Families with home-schooled students are also eligible.

Other insurance companies that offer good grade discounts include Liberty Mutual, Allstate, Geico, Nationwide, and AAA.