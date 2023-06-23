Expand / Collapse search

Human remains found in Oakland, police say

By KTVU Staff
Oakland
The Oakland Police Department is investigating the discovery of human remains.

OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police investigated the discovery of human remains on Friday, according to authorities.

The police department's Communications Division was notified just before 1:15 p.m. that remains were found in the 9700 block of Golf Links Road, not far from the Oakland Zoo.

Upon arrival, officers located a deceased victim, according to police.

Homicide investigators were called to the scene to look into the circumstances surrounding the death.

The victim's identity has not been revealed, and it is also unclear how the victim died.

Oakland police said that the investigation is ongoing.