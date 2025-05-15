Hundreds in South, East Bay protest Trump, ICE raids against immigrants

National pushback against many facets of the Trump administration's agenda is prompting more local people to take action. In South San Jose on Thursday, a clear message was delivered directly to the front door of Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Demonstrators from a patchwork of groups chanted and yelled in a hallway and said the Trump administration's deportations must stop.

"Immigrants in particular are terrorized and traumatized. There are immigrants who refuse to leave their home," said Richard Hobbs, executive director of Human Agenda.

Added Uriel Magdalena of the Silicon Valley Immigration Committee, "Over the last couple of months, ICE has been participating in essentially what is the disappearance of families. Shame."

Prior to their hallway stampede, protesters marched a quarter mile from one government office to another.

Each step, many said, represented another person's stance against the federal government's alleged targeting of migrants and undocumented immigrants, while trying to use the power of the chief executive's pen to end birthright citizenship.

"Not one of us is safe. It's only a matter of time. Today, they might terrorize undocumented immigrants," said Joao Paulo, of Bay Resistance Silicon Valley. "They'll come for birthright citizenship. And they'll keep coming, they'll keep chipping away."

Similar rallies took place around the country as advocates and activists dug in for a long fight.

Earlier in the week, Santa Clara County officials launched their multilingual campaign "One County, One Future." It connects immigrants under threat from federal law enforcement agents with resources and information.

Officials said there's been an uptick in requests for help.

"We will organize and mobilize with our neighbors and our allies to be a lifeline of protection for our immigrant community," said Jeremy Barrouse, policy director for Amigos de Guadalupe.

Organizers said demonstrations and protests will continue throughout the Trump presidency. They pointed to a meeting at 6 p.m. on May 30 at the Roosevelt Community Center on the impact of current federal policies on Santa Clara County.

Jesse Gary is a reporter based in the station's South Bay bureau. Follow him on Instagram, @jessegontv and on Facebook, @JesseKTVU.