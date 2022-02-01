Hunger Strike: Extreme measures employed in battle to keep Oakland schools open

Dozens of teachers, students, even some administrators walked out of Westlake Middle School at noon Tuesday.

They are upset with a recommendation by the school district that it close or merge about a dozen schools by June, and more schools next year, to help resolve the district's budget crisis.

"We just think this is not the right move to balance the budget. It should not be balanced on the backs of the students, the staff who work here. We've had enough of this kind of treatment. We're going to fight for it," said Westlake English teacher Sam Homrich.

Some are doing more than fighting.

Moses Omolade, a Westlake school administrator, and a teacher have announced they began a hunger strike at around midnight Monday night. They say they will only consume water and salt until the school board declares it won't close or merge any schools.

"We're ready to pass, to die for this cause. They can have blood on their hands....it's about time we put the fight to them. Allow them to see what's happening to bodies as bodies erode because of the choices you are making," said Omolade.

The school district issued a statement cautioning against a hunger strike: "We hope that all who are invested in this issue express their opinions peacefully, avoiding any actions that could lead to physical harm to themselves."

MORE: Oakland schools don't have enough students and closures are necessary, district says

Those who walked out marched to the school district headquarters on Broadway, where they were met by teachers from other schools.

The school district says it has deficits approaching $20 million, even after making $40 million in cuts for next year.

The district also says many of its schools are under-enrolled, that it's too expensive to keep them all open.