Hurricane Ian forces Grammy winning band to drop out of Hardly Strictly Bluegrass

The wrath of Hurricane Ian is being felt from coast to coast. The storm has forced The Travelin’ McCourys to drop out of their scheduled Saturday performance at Hardly Strictly Bluegrass.

According to festival officials the bands flight from Raleigh, North Carolina to San Francisco was canceled because of the hurricane.

Organizers made the announcement just hours before the group was set to take the stage.

"The Travelin’ McCourys, sidelined by Hurricane Ian, will not be able to make it to HSB this year," read a statement from Hardly Strictly on Twitter.

Jake Blount, from Providence, Rhode Island, filled in for the band.