Hurricane Pamela makes Mexico landfall near Mazatlan

Pamela made landfall on Wednesday as a hurricane along Mexico’s Pacific coast, bringing life-threatening storm surge and potential flash flooding to the area just north of Mazatlan.

The storm regained hurricane strength just before reaching the coast, which was centered 40 miles north of Mazatlan — a popular resort area for Mexican tourists.

Pamela had maximum sustained winds of 75 mph and was moving at 14 mph, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center. Forecasters said it was expected to quickly weaken as it moves inland, though remnants of the storm could approach Texas by Thursday.

Hurricane-force winds extended outward up to 35 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extended outward up to 140 miles, the NHC said. Wind gusts of 46 mph were recorded Wednesday morning at Mazatlan Airport.

"Storm surge is expected to produce significant coastal flooding in areas of onshore winds near Pamela's landfall location in southwestern Mexico. Near the coast, the surge will be accompanied by large and destructive waves," the center said.

Pamela was forecast to weaken while crossing over northern Mexico and could approach the Texas border as a tropical depression or remnants by late Wednesday or Thursday. The center said remnants of the storm could carry heavy rain to central Texas and southeast Oklahoma.

Advertisement

This story was reported from Cincinnati. The Associated Press contributed.