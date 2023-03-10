I-580 in Oakland closed in Fruitvale/Laurel because of flooding

The rains that pounded the Bay Area caused so much flooding that Interstate Highway 580 by Oakland's Fruitvale and Laurel districts shut the roads early Friday morning.

About 3 a.m., the California Highway Patrol shut down westbound 580 at MacArthur Boulevard/High Street.

Drivers traveling eastbound will be diverted off at 35th Avenue.

There was no word on when crews could pump the water off the freeway.

KTVU learned that a storm drain in the area failed.

The heaviest rains will stretch into Friday morning, but lessen throughout the day, according to the National Weather Service.

"The worst is over," KTVU meteorologist Steve Paulson said.