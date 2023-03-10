Expand / Collapse search
Flood Watch
until SUN 10:00 AM PDT, Carquinez Strait and Delta
Flood Watch
from THU 1:00 PM PST until SUN 10:00 AM PDT, North Bay interior valleys, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco County, East Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose, Northern Monterey Bay, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
Wind Advisory
until FRI 4:00 PM PST, North Bay interior valleys, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco County, East Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose, Northern Monterey Bay, Carquinez Strait and Delta, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest

I-580 in Oakland closed in Fruitvale/Laurel because of flooding

By and KTVU staff
Published 
Updated 6:42AM
Oakland
Flooding on I-580 in Oakland

Interstate Highway 580 in Oakland is shut down near 35th Avenue because of flooding.

OAKLAND, Calif. - The rains that pounded the Bay Area caused so much flooding that Interstate Highway 580 by Oakland's Fruitvale and Laurel districts shut the roads early Friday morning.

About 3 a.m., the California Highway Patrol shut down westbound 580 at MacArthur Boulevard/High Street.

Drivers traveling eastbound will be diverted off at 35th Avenue. 

There was no word on when crews could pump the water off the freeway. 

KTVU learned that a storm drain in the area failed. 

The heaviest rains will stretch into Friday morning, but lessen throughout the day, according to the National Weather Service.

"The worst is over," KTVU meteorologist Steve Paulson said. 