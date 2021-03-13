'I love you!': Adorable husky mimics his owner to say he loves her

It’s been said dogs are a man’s best friend - and this dog knows exactly how to express his love.

A Kansas woman posted video on social media of her adorable Siberian husky mimicking her to say, ‘I love you.’

The two are sitting on some steps when she tells her dog she loves him. He then mimics her voice to sound like he's saying I love you in return.

"Yay!" Megan Vaughan responds.

Vaughan has shared several other videos with her dog, Cash, on social media.

The two love to sing duets together and Cash has expressed his love for Megan in several other videos as well.

Advertisement

RELATED: Video: Dog missing for more than 1 year returned to owner in touching reunion