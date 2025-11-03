ICE increasing activity in districts, 2 East Bay congressmen say

On the eve of Election Day there are fears federal monitors from the Trump administration may be an intimidating factor that could prevent some Californians from voting, skewing outcomes.

What we know:

Two East Bay members of congress said there is increased ICE activity in their districts and that will impact some people's ability to participate in the essence of democracy.

"Nobody asked for this. We were promised they'd target the most violent, undocumented immigrants in our community," an angry Rep. Eric Swawell, (D) CA-14, said Monday afternoon in front of the Dublin Civic Center.

What has followed, according to Swalwell, is chaos. He said federal agents are terrorizing communities across California and the Bay in a stated administration goal of removing undocumented migrants.

"As bad as it looks, it's worse when you get up close to it," said Rep. Mark DeSaulnier, (D) CA-10. "This is the most corrupt administration, certainly in our lifetimes, and maybe in history."

He joined his congressional colleague at the small news conference to deliver a fiery-tongued lashing of President Donald Trump. Both men hit familiar themes that the American democracy — due to the use of federal agents and National Guard troops in multiple cities — has lost its way.

What they're saying:

"I don't trust the feds in their ability to abide by our immigrant neighbors," said Dan Morley of the non-profit watchdog group, Indivisible Project.

He feared the shuttered federal prison in Dublin could see new life as a detention center for ICE.

The director of the Federal Bureau of Prisons has previously said this site, shuttered in 2024 due to a prison sex scandal, won't be reopened or used as an ICE detention facility. But in contentious political times, straight answers can be viewed as misdirection of the masses.

"We know if that immigration (detainment) center gets open," said Morely. "If they have a facility, they will fill it. And they will fill it by racially profiling our neighbors."

What's next:

Watchdog groups promise protests and civil disobedience if either site is reopened.

KTVU reached out to the U.S. Dept. of Homeland Security about the claims of increased ICE activity in the East Bay, but have not as yet received a reply.