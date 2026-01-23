"ICE out!" protesters rally across the Bay Area

The Brief Bay Area residents gathered at multiple protests to voice their support for Minnesotans, who organized their own anti-ICE protests on Friday. Minnesota protesters have called for a statewide shutdown to protest the federal raids that have rocked their communities in recent weeks. Bay Area protesters rallied at 4th and Mission Streets in San Francisco, as well as outside San Jose City Hall and in Oakland's Fruitvale neighborhood.



Residents of the Bay Area are gathering at 4th Street and Mission in San Francisco in solidarity with protesters in Minnesota.

Minnesotans called for a statewide shutdown on Friday, and urged residents not to go to school, or work, or to go shopping.

ICE Out Now protest in San Francisco with signs of solidarity for Minnesota protesters.

"In the Bay Area, we're coming together in solidarity with Minnesota to march on ICE profiteers on Friday… at 4:00 p.m. outside the Target on 4th and Mission," a release from Bay Resistance, one of the protest's organizers states. "If we push the corporate pillars whose silence or collaboration is enabling the occupation of Minnesota, we can end ICE terror and topple corporate support for the MAGA regime."

Attendees at the event carried a large banner bearing the name of protest organization Refuse Fascism, the text of which read, "Trump must go now!"

A Trump Must Go Now sign by Refuse Fascism at an ICE Out Now rally in San Francisco. Jan. 23, 2026.

Big picture view:

The San Francisco march is one of three anti-ICE protests in the Bay Area Friday afternoon.

San Jose residents are gathering outside San Jose City Hall to protest ICE raids in Minneapolis and across the country.

"This Friday, San Jose stands in solidarity with Minneapolis, where labor, faith and community leaders have called for a historic shutdown to demand ICE out, justice for Renne Nicole Good, and an end to all ICE terror," an Instagram post from the Party for Socialism and Liberation Bay Area states. "From Minneapolis to San Jose, we refuse to allow Trump, ICE and the U.S. war machine to operate with impunity! We're taking to the streets to say STOP POLICE TERROR! ICE OUT OF OUR COMMUNITIES!"

That post was made in partnership with the Silicon Valley Democratic Socialists of America and the Service, Immigrant Rights and Education Network (SIREN).

Protesters have also gathered in Oakland's Fruitvale neighborhood.