ICE arrests in San Jose for those with final deportation orders

Federal officials said those arrested during recent immigration enforcement operations in San Jose had deportation orders issued by an immigration judge.

"Those arrested had executable final orders of removal by an immigration judge and had not complied with that order," a spokesperson for Immigration and Customs Enforcement said Wednesday.

ICE did not disclose the number of arrests made during the two-day operation. The first occurred early Tuesday near Snell Avenue and Blossom Hill Road, followed by another operation near a Chavez Supermarket on Blossom Hill Road.

"This was not random or a raid, we were detaining specific individuals," the agency said.

Late Wednesday afternoon, a sign posted outside the grocery store informed customers it was "closed for maintenance."

San Jose police confirmed that ICE requested assistance Tuesday due to protesters reportedly yelling near its operation. However, the department underscored it did not participate in any immigration enforcement or arrests.

Mayor Matt Mahan acknowledged reports of ICE activity in South San Jose on Wednesday and reiterated the city’s stance.

"I'll reiterate my call for the Federal Government to focus on serious and violent criminals, not people who are contributing members of our community," Mahan said.

The enforcement actions in San Jose follow the recent detention of a Livermore father during a routine check-in at a San Francisco immigration office.

ICE said, "Any noncitizen in the US without legal status to be in the US, is subject to removal. This includes those that are appealing their illegal status."