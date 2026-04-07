ICE shoots person near California's I-5 freeway: sheriff

The Brief Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers shot someone in Patterson, Calif., leading to the partial closure of I-5 in Stanislaus County, the sheriff announced on Tuesday. The sheriff did not elaborate on what happened or who was shot, describing the person only as a "suspect." Patterson is located in the Central Valley, 30 miles southeast of Tracy.



Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers shot someone in Patterson, Calif., leading to the partial closure of the I-5 freeway in Stanislaus County, the sheriff announced on Tuesday.

‘Suspect’ shot

What we know:

Officials congregate on I-5 in Patterson after ICE officers shot someone. April 7, 2026 Photo: KCRA chopper

The sheriff did not elaborate on what happened or who was shot, describing the person only as a "suspect."

The department posted on social media about the shooting around 8:30 a.m.

The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office wrote on Facebook that no local law enforcement was involved in the incident.

ICE did not immediately respond for comment.

I-5 partially closed

Officials stand under the I-5 overpass at Sperry Avenue in Patterson, Calif. where ICE officers shot someone. April 7, 2026 Photo: KCRA

The on and off ramps on I-5 and Sperry Avenue were closed, and were expected to be closed for the remainder of the day.

Patterson is located in the Central Valley, 30 miles southeast of Tracy, and is known as the "Apricot Capital of the World."

The scene

Aerial images of the scene showed several officials, some wearing cowboy hats, standing by cars cordoned off with crime scene tape under the overpass.

Minneapolis

Big picture view:

An aerial view of the I-5 overpass at Sperry Avenue in Patterson, Calif. where ICE officers shot someone. April 7, 2026 Photo: KCRA

While the details of the California shooting have not yet been revealed, ICE officers shot and killed two American citizens – Renee Good and Alex Pretti — in Minneapolis in January, sparking widespread protests across the country.