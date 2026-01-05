Iconic San Francisco Alioto's Restaurant to be demolished

The Brief Crews began to demolish San Francisco's iconic Alioto’s Restaurant, a classic seafood eatery at Fisherman's Wharf. The Port of San Francisco is replacing the restaurant with a new, $10-million plaza. The plaza is scheduled to open in the summer of 2026.



Crews began to demolish San Francisco's iconic Alioto’s Restaurant, a classic seafood eatery at Fisherman's Wharf, on Monday – the start of a process that will pave the way for a new plaza, slated to open this summer.

The green Alioto's sign was among the first things to be taken down.

"I can imagine for a lot of folks who grew up in the area, or having memories of Alioto's Restaurant, it could be a sad day," Port of San Francisco spokesman Eric Young said.

The demolition will continue through late February.

The Alioto's sign comes down at the iconic Fisherman's Wharf restaurant. Jan. 5, 2026

What we know:

Then, the plan is for the Port of San Francisco, which owns the property, to replace the restaurant at Taylor Street between Jefferson Street and The Embarcadero with a $10-million public plaza, scheduled to open in the summer.

Port Director Elaine Forbes told the Chronicle the agency spent several years looking for a new operator to take over the three-story restaurant, but cited its sheer size, dilapidated state and the "multimillion-dollar investment needed to make it structurally sound" as possible reasons for the lack of interested buyers.

Alioto's Restaurant had operated for nearly 100 years before shutting down during the pandemic in 2020.

The restaurant opened in 1925 as a fish stand, operated by Sicilian immigrant Nunzio Alioto. He did so well, that he opened the Fisherman's Wharf building in 1932.

When he died, his wife, Rose Alioto, and their children expanded the establishment.

Young said the Alioto's signs will go into storage until they figure out what to do with it.

The Alioto's sign comes down at the iconic Fisherman's Wharf restaurant. Jan. 5, 2026 A $10-million pubic plaza will be put in its place.