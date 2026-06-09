Immigrant rights march ends at shuttered FCI Dublin

The Brief A three-day march advocating for immigrants' rights concluded on Monday with a rally outside the former federal prison in Dublin. The demonstration marked the fourth annual "Caminata," which began in Napa on Saturday. Demonstrators also opposed other proposed detention sites in the region, including locations in Gilroy and at Alcatraz Island.



A three-day march advocating for immigrants' rights concluded on Monday with a rally outside the former federal prison in Dublin.

The demonstration marked the fourth annual "Caminata," which began in Napa on Saturday.

Participants traveled more than 50 miles on foot over the weekend before gathering at the now-closed Dublin facility to voice opposition against potential plans to convert the shuttered prison into a migrant detention center. Demonstrators also opposed other proposed detention sites in the region, including locations in Gilroy and at Alcatraz Island.

The marchers represent a number of advocacy groups supporting immigrants and indigenous people's rights. In addition to halting detention center plans, protesters are calling for a clear pathway to citizenship for immigrants.

"We have people from across the bay, united in opposition to detention, and detention centers," said Huy Tran, executive director of SIREN. "We have people who stand for their neighbors and friends. We have the power to stop this monstrosity behind me."