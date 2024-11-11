In-N-Out Burger giving away free meals to veterans

To honor all U.S. veterans and active duty military for their service, In-N-Out Burger is offering them a complimentary meal.

"As a small token of our appreciation, please enjoy a complimentary meal at any In-N-Out Burger restaurant on Veterans Day, Monday, November 11th, 2024," the restaurant said.

Those eligible must present their military ID to receive the meal.

Several other restaurants, including Applebee's, Denny's, Chili's and California Pizza Kitchen are also giving out free or discounted meals to veterans in honor of the holiday. You can check out those special promotions by tapping or clicking here.

The Veterans Day holiday began more than a century ago, albeit under a different name, as a celebration of the end of World War I. Over time its name and purpose evolved into a day of recognition for U.S. veterans of all wars as well as those currently serving in uniform.

It’s also a day off for U.S. postal workers and other federal government employees, as well as many schoolchildren.

Fox 11 contributed to this report.