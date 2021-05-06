In the yellow: San Francisco is 1st in Bay Area to move to least-restrictive virus tier

San Francisco is the first county in the Bay Area to officially move to the least-restrictive yellow tier.

The new guidelines for businesses, community events and schools go into effect on Thursday.

The biggest change is that people can start doing more things, indoors.

Restaurants, movie theaters, offices, and gyms can expand their capacity, indoors to up to 50 percent.

Bars in San Francisco can also re-open, indoors, at a 25-percent capacity.

SEE ALSO: Here's what can reopen now that San Francisco is in the yellow tier

And, bars can let even more people in - up to 38 percent capacity - if everyone inside shows proof of a negative coronavirus test, or full vaccination.

Live events, like sporting events, concerts and festivals can also resume - at limited capacities.

San Francisco is averaging just 26 new COVD cases per day - 26 out of more than 700,000 residents.

The covid test positivity rate is under 1 percent and nearly 75 percent of the city's residents over age 16, have received at least one dose of the covid vaccine.

Under the yellow tier, all schools are allowed to reopen fully for in-person learning.

Most private and parochial schools in San Francisco are up and running.

Advertisement

However, less than half of all San Francisco public school students are back in schools, for part-time, in-person learning.