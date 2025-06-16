Info sought in 2021 Oakland homicide by police

article

Authorities are bringing renewed attention to a homicide in Oakland that has gone cold and left a young man dead.

The backstory:

On July 18, 2021, Bert Brigham III was shot dead in the 1900 block of Foothill Boulevard.

The man was 24 years old when he died.

Dig deeper:

Oakland police said they believe at least four men in their 20s are involved in Brigham's death.

Authorities released images on Friday of suspects and cars they believed are tied to the fatal shooting.

What we know:

Police said the cars possibly connected to the case include a white Kia Optima, a blue Toyota Camry, and a dark-colored Honda Accord.

What we don't know:

It's unclear if Brigham knew the suspects behind his death. The motive also remains unknown at this time. Officials didn't provide any information describing the suspects involved, but did share some photos depicting them.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department's Homicide Unit at (510) 238-3821.

