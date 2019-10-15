Interactive Map: Bay Area fault lines you may live near

A magnitude 4.5 earthquake rattled the nerves of many Bay Area residents Monday night, the largest quake to hit the region in five years.

The earthquake centered in Pleasant Hill, struck at 10:33 p.m. and had a preliminary depth of 9 miles. With it came a series of aftershocks. The 4.5 temblor was preceded by a smaller magnitude 2.5 quake that rocked the same area about 10 minutes before, according to The US Geological Survey.

Residents still shaken up from yesterday's quake shared their experience.

"The bed started to rumble light then everything jumping up and down things falling I couldn’t get out of bed make a run once," said Shawn Kelly of Martinez. "[When] I got up things had fallen down, cabinets open. It was crazy, pretty shocking."

The earthquakes renewed residents' concerns as to when the "Big One" will strike. While there is no definite answer, experts say the San Francisco Bay Area is long overdue for a major earthquake.

According to USGS, there's a 72 percent chance a 6.7 magnitude earthquake will strike the San Francisco Bay Area in the next 30 years.

Within the next 30 years the probability is:

72% that an earthquake measuring magnitude 6.7

51% that an earthquake measuring magnitude 7

20% that an earthquake measuring magnitude 7.5

Monday's jolt is a good lesson in preparedness. The CDC recommends having a first aid kit and survival kit for the home, car, and workplace. The center also suggests storing enough food, water, and supplies to last for three days.

To see the USGS interactive fault map and learn more about the faults in your area click here.