International flights at SFO are slowing returning after pandemic suspensions

International flights that were suspended at San Francisco International Airport because of the pandemic are slowly returning to service.

Six airlines including Air France, Lufthansa and United Airlines, have resumed flights to Europe and Asia this month.

SFO spokesman Doug Yakel says the airport has an average of 62 international flights per week on the schedule for this month. That's still less than 10 percent of the flights originally scheduled for June before the pandemic.

The airport anticipates more international flights will be added in July.

All travel advisories, restrictions, and arrival screening procedures remain in place.

The airport also requires that travelers wear face coverings and practice social distancing.

