Ayesha Curry’s International Smoke San Francisco quietly closes

The Brief International Smoke San Francisco, founded by Ayesha Curry and Chef Michael Mina, closed its doors after opening in 2017. The eatery was Curry’s first restaurant venture. The Mina Group said the closure comes as the restaurant space undergoes renovations for a new concept, reportedly Neighborhood Test Kitchen, which will take over the Mission Street location. Mina told Eater SF the closure was influenced by the pandemic and ongoing construction tied to the Millennium Tower’s sinking issues.



International Smoke San Francisco, the restaurant founded by Ayesha Curry and Chef Michael Mina , quietly closed its doors.

"The Mina Group has made the decision to close International Smoke to finalize renovations for an exciting next chapter," the hospitality group said in a statement posted on the restaurant’s website.

The Mina Group did not elaborate on the new concept. However, Eater SF reported that Neighborhood Test Kitchen, a new project from Mina, is expected to take over the former International Smoke space on Mission Street at the Millennium Tower.

Restaurant opened in 2017

What we know:

International Smoke, known for its grilled meats and global barbecue-inspired menu, opened in 2017. The restaurant also expanded to locations in Las Vegas and Houston, which have since shuttered. It marked Curry’s first restaurant venture.

Mina told Eater SF the closure was due to several factors, including the pandemic and ongoing construction around the Millennium Tower connected to the skyscraper’s well-documented sinking issues.

Featured article

Mina brings back test kitchen concept

What's next:

Neighborhood Test Kitchen is a concept Mina has explored before. The chef previously launched Mina Test Kitchen, a rotating restaurant pop-up that closed in 2019.

This new project will feature chefs rotating through the kitchen for several months at a time. Participating chefs will create menus centered on family-style meals, and diners can provide feedback and suggestions at the end of each experience. Meal prices are expected to range from $55 to $65.