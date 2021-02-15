Investigators in Sunnyvale seek public's help in fatal stabbing of father of 2 at Baylands Park

The Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety on Monday again called on the public for its help in locating the suspect who fatally stabbed a business owner and father of two back in August.

Police seek information in Aug. 15, 2020 killing of Anthony Juarez. (Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety)

Investigators said Anthony Juarez died on Aug. 15, after being attacked around 4:45 p.m. at Baylands Park at 999 E. Caribbean Drive.

SIGN UP FOR THE KTVU NEWSLETTER

Back in October, public safety officials released a sketch and description of the attacker. Police said the man they're looking for is 20 to 30 years old, 5 feet 11 inches to 6 feet 2 inches tall and 140 to 160 pounds.

Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety released this sketch of the man suspect in the fatal stabbing of Anthony Juarez on Aug. 15, 2020. (Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety)

They said he had dark, shoulder-length curly hair, patchy facial hair, and was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, faded blue jeans and white shoes, and was seen fleeing the area in an older model four-door blue-colored sedan similar to a Toyota Prius.

Advertisement

Anyone with information about this case was urged to contact Detective Corinne Abernathy at (408) 730-7134 or cabernathy@sunnyvale.ca.gov.

KTVU contributed to this story.