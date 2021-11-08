Oakland's Oliveto saying goodbye after 35 years

For 35 years Oliveto has been a treasured Italian restaurant for many in the Bay Area.

After losing hundreds of thousands during the pandemic, the owners have made the decision to retire, and the New Year's Eve dinner service will be their last.

"The restaurant has always had this really remarkable family feel to it," said owner Bob Klein. "We take care of people and people take care of each other."

With a cozy neighborhood feel downstairs, and an elegant upstairs dining room, the owners say they value the team they have created and cherish the relationships they've forged with long-time customers.

"It's nothing but sad for me, you know I'm going to get a new dog and I'm going to get back into my garden," said co-owner Maggie Blyth. "But really, it's nothing but sad."

