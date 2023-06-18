‘It’s for the love of cars;’ Blackhawk Museum’s wows crowd at 2nd annual auto show

Blackhawk Museum hosted its second Annual Jon Snyder Memorial Father's Day Car Show, celebrating car collectors and dads. The event brought out large crowds.

Sunday’s event featured more than 200 cars, showcasing impressive vehicles from all around the Bay Area.

"It’s for the love of cars," said Tom Michiels.

The Danville dad brought down his daughter. Together they showcased their car and viewed the wide range of makes and models.

"I don’t know a ton about cars," said his daughter Dani. "So usually it’s the colorful ones with the fun rims that catch my eye."

For her dad it was a Mad Max-inspired car creation that caught his eye.

"I had the opportunity to talk to the creator," said Tom. "Hearing about his life and how he built that car after having a medical event, that was really inspiring."

Each car had a personal story and many of the drivers were willing to share them, including Phillip Horton. He proudly displayed his red 1950 Buick.

"It’s a project I got about 10 years ago," he said. "I drove it up from LA, restored it and got it working the way it should be."

Horton told KTVU he now showcases it at auto shows, using it as an educational tool.

ALSO: South Bay pizza place generates Father's Day special using AI

"It’s fun being able to share history and educate people on the way things were," he said. "I’m kind of living in the past, and I like it that way."

Sunday’s event featured all makes and models. From classic cars to hot rods, there was something for everyone.

"It’s just a fun time to talk about the hobby with other people," said Ronnie Demer. "It’s really a great time."

For more information on the Blackhawk Museum click here.

Dave Detling is a freelance reporter with KTVU Fox 2 News. You can follow him on Twitter @DaveKTVU. If you have a story idea or concern, email him at dave.detling@fox.com