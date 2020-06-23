J.C. Penney to close Concord store, 12 additional locations

article

J.C. Penney announced Tuesday it will close 13 more stores, including one in the Bay Area.

The store in the Sun Valley Mall in Concord is the latest to be cut. No other California stores were on the list.

In May, the department store filed for bankruptcy protection. The latest round of closings comes in addition to the 136 stores that have already begun going out of business sales.

J.C. Penney spokeswoman Kristen Bennett told Newsday that no specific date for the closings has been set, but going out of business sales for the new closures are expected to begin around July 3 and last 10-16 weeks

