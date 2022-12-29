Car wrecks pile up with next round of Bay Area storms

Yet another atmospheric river system moving across the Bay Area is causing a messy start Thursday on the roadway.

The California Highway Patrol was called out to respond to numerous crashes in the wet weather.

One such crash involved a big rig on Interstate Highway 80 in Berkeley at Gilman Street, which temporarily shut down traffic in both directions.

Further south in San Jose, fire crews raced to a rollover near Blossom Hill Road where a car flipped over and one person was taken to the hospital just before Wednesday at midnight. This road is known for flooding when it rains.

And in Hollister, a person off Highway 152 east of Casa de Fruta died about 1:15 a.m. Thursday when the car crashed and was engulfed in flames.

"We really ask people first and foremost to slow down," San Jose Fire Battalion Chief Brad Cloutier said. "Try and obey the speed limit, wear your seat belt, please don’t drink and drive. Please be cautious out there. Just slow down. Get to where you’re going in one piece."

Drivers should slow down and turn on their lights in the rain – which the National Weather Service said will pound down through New Year's Eve.

KTVU meteorologist Roberta Gonzales said the rain will be light on Thursday, moderate on Friday and then become heavy Friday night. The precipitation will begin to taper off on Saturday afternoon and then clear up by about 5 p.m.

There could be as much as six inches of rain falling in areas such as the North Bay over these next three days, Gonzales said.

Motorists should also be careful of mudslides, sending wet dirt onto the road.