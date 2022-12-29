Expand / Collapse search
Flood Watch
from THU 4:00 PM PST until SAT 10:00 AM PST, Mendocino County Coast, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County
Flood Watch
from THU 4:00 PM PST until SAT 4:00 PM PST, Southern Lake County
Flood Watch
from FRI 4:00 PM PST until SUN 4:00 AM PST, Carquinez Strait and Delta
Flood Watch
from FRI 10:00 PM PST until SAT 10:00 PM PST, San Francisco County, East Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose, Northern Monterey Bay, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
Flood Watch
from FRI 4:00 PM PST until SAT 10:00 PM PST, North Bay interior valleys, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore

Car wrecks pile up with next round of Bay Area storms

By and KTVU staff
Published 
Updated 6:15AM
San Jose
KTVU FOX 2

Car wrecks pile up with Bay Area wet weather

Car wrecks, like this one in San Jose, pile up with the Bay Area rains. Zak Sos reports

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Yet another atmospheric river system moving across the Bay Area is causing a messy start Thursday on the roadway. 

The California Highway Patrol was called out to respond to numerous crashes in the wet weather.

One such crash involved a big rig on Interstate Highway 80 in Berkeley at Gilman Street, which temporarily shut down traffic in both directions. 

Further south in San Jose, fire crews raced to a rollover near Blossom Hill Road where a car flipped over and one person was taken to the hospital just before Wednesday at midnight. This road is known for flooding when it rains. 

And in Hollister, a person off Highway 152 east of Casa de Fruta died about 1:15 a.m. Thursday when the car crashed and was engulfed in flames. 

"We really ask people first and foremost to slow down," San Jose Fire Battalion Chief Brad Cloutier said. "Try and obey the speed limit, wear your seat belt, please don’t drink and drive. Please be cautious out there. Just slow down. Get to where you’re going in one piece."

 Drivers should slow down and turn on their lights in the rain – which the National Weather Service said will pound down through New Year's Eve.

KTVU meteorologist Roberta Gonzales said the rain will be light on Thursday, moderate on Friday and then become heavy Friday night. The precipitation will begin to taper off on Saturday afternoon and then clear up by about 5 p.m.

There could be as much as six inches of rain falling in areas such as the North Bay over these next three days, Gonzales said. 

Motorists should also be careful of mudslides, sending wet dirt onto the road. 

Heavy rain through New Year's Eve

Roberta Gonzales said there could be up to 6 inches of rain throughout the Bay Area from now until New Year's Eve.