Jeep slams into cement wall, killing passenger in San Jose

article

The San Jose Police Department says they are investigating a fatal traffic collision where a man was killed late Tuesday night.

Officers responded to the 100 block of Madrone Avenue at 11:05 p.m. That's where a 1998 Jeep Cherokee SUV that was driven by a woman struck a cement wall on the north side of Madrone Ave. at a creek crossing.

Police said an adult male passenger died at the scene. The woman was taken to a hospital, initially with life-threatening injuries. She was later stabilized and those injuries are now considered non-life threatening.

Police said this marks the 25th fatal collision of 2025 and this year's 25th traffic death.

The victim's identity will be provided by the Santa Clara County Office of the Medical Examiner.

Investigators did not say what led up to the crash. Police encouraged anyone with information about the crash to contact them. They said if the information you provide them leads to an arrest, you may be eligible for a cash reward through the crime stoppers program.