Jeffrey Vandergrift: Wild 94.9 pays tribute to missing radio host JV

Popular Bay Area radio station Wild 94.9 on Wednesday paid tribute over the airwaves and online to DJ and host Jeffrey Vandergrift, last seen almost two weeks ago.

Vandergrift, known to listeners as JV, built a powerhouse morning show, The JV Show, and has entertained Bay Area residents for over 30 years.

Beyond the pranks and funny commentary, he was candid with his audience and even shared his person health struggles with Lyme disease. He was diagnosed with the disease in 2021.

Hi wife, Natasha Yi, also a Wild 94.9 personality and co-host of The JV Show, shared in a statement last week that she doesn't believe her husband is coming back.

Featured article

Loved ones, colleagues, and fans have been hoping for Vandergrift's safe return after he was reported missing on Feb. 24. The 54-year-old was last seen at his home on King Street in San Francisco.

Outside the iHeartMedia building in San Francisco, which houses the Wild 94.9 studio, fans left candles and notes expressing their love for the radio host.

Wild 94.9 has routinely kept listeners up to date on the latest developments into Vandergrift's disappearance. The station shared publicly last week that there hasn't been any trackable activity on his cell phone and no activity on his credit cards or bank accounts.

On Wednesday, the station honored the radio royalty, by reflecting on fond memories of Vandergrift on the airwaves, every hour.

Colleagues and co-hosts of his morning show, known on-air as Selena and Graham, said they are having difficulties with processing his absence.

"I've been trying to do something to keep my mind off it, but a lot of times I find myself completely immersed in it," said Graham. "This is obviously something that is, so, so difficult."

Listeners from near and far phoned in to the morning show to pay tribute to Vandergrift.

"I've been a loyal listener to The JV Show for the last 10 years, ever since I visited the Bay Area. And just couldn't help but love yall's positive energy and vibes. That in itself is a testament to how special JV, Natasha, Selena and Graham, all of you are," said a caller from Alabama.

"I've just gotten to know you guys and my heart is completely broken for all of you, and Natasha," said another listener from South Carolina."

"From a terminally ill child whose dream was going to Disneyland to a family in need of a holiday meal, JV always delivered humanity along with humor," Wild 94.9 said online. "Thanks for the laughs. Thanks for the love. Thank you, JV!"