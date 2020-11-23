‘Jeopardy!’ announces Ken Jennings as interim guest host, says new shows will air in January

“Jeopardy!” has announced it will resume production and has also named Ken Jennings as its new interim guest host.

“Alex believed in the importance of Jeopardy! and always said that he wanted the show to go on after him. We will honor his legacy by continuing to produce the game he loved,” Mike Richards, the show’s executive producer, said in a tweeted statement.

Producers announced Monday that Jennings, who won 74 games in a row and claimed the show's “Greatest of All Time” title in a competition last year, will host episodes that air in January.

A long-term host to take over for Trebek, who died of cancer on Nov. 8, will be named later.

FILE - Jeopardy host Alex Trebek, (L) poses contestant Ken Jennings after his earnings from his record breaking streak on the gameshow surpassed 1 million dollars July 14, 2004 in Culver City, California. (Jeopardy Productions via Getty Images) Expand

Advertisement

RELATED: Iconic 'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek passes away at 80

“By bringing in familiar guest hosts for the foreseeable future, our goal is to create a sense of community and continuity for our viewers,” the show's executive producer, Mike Richards, said.

The show is in its 37th year of syndication, and Trebek was its only host. It is still airing shows that Trebek filmed before his death.

FILE - Ken Jennings attends the ABC Television's Winter Press Tour 2020 at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena on Jan. 08, 2020. (Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage)

Richards said that “Jeopardy!” will air repeat episodes for the holiday weeks beginning Dec. 21 and 28, meaning Trebek's final week of shows will air starting Monday, Jan. 4.

Jennings' episodes begin on Jan. 11.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.