Jewish community celebrates Rosh Hashanah in SF

Wednesday marked the beginning of Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish new year.

It's a happy occasion, but on this night, some community members said they have heavy hearts because of the escalation of violence in the Middle East.

They said they wanted to celebrate in a low-key way, but the new year brings renewed hope.

Chabad of San Francisco hosted a party and service at 620 Jones, a restaurant and bar near Union Square.

"It gives us a safe place where we can be our authentic selves and not have to worry," said Ariel Zommer who attended the event.

This was a celebration on the eve of Rosh Hashanah.

"It feels really nice to be with our community on a joyous occasion. There's a lot of not-so-joyous things to be talking about," said Miriam Shockley.

It was a joyous occasion, but one tempered with concerns about family and friends in Israel.

While visiting from Denver, Shockley met her co-worker Zommer of Campbell for the first time that night.

They came together to celebrate their faith.

The women said they're glad the event was not held at a synagogue because they're concerned that their community could be a target for hate.

"That was always a concern. It wasn't so much in the forefront of my mind as it is now. An event like this where it's a little more private, and it's in a very nice setting where it's enclosed," said Zommer.

There was a candlelight ceremony and prayer led by women, illustrating the belief that women bring light and peace into the home.

There was a meal served with food that holds symbolic meaning in the Jewish faith, which included apples, honey, and challah.

"The theme is things that are sweet because we're hoping for a sweet new year. We want things in the community to be positive and sweet, to be enjoyable, to be fun, to be light," said Rabbi Schmulik Friedman of Chabad of San Francisco. "We want lots of positivity and lots of positive things to happen this year."

There are more holy days to come, including Hanukkah. With safety in mind, Zommer said she would celebrate and observe the holidays differently.

"I'm more conscious about how I identify. Maybe I won't be putting out Hanukkah decorations this year just to protect my home and family, just as a precaution. But hopefully next year," said Zommer.

Jewish community members said their focus is on staying positive and celebrating with family and friends.

Friedman said next weekend, the community plans to celebrate Yom Kippur at the Fairmont Hotel.

