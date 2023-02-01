Jimmy Garoppolo not coming back to 49ers, coach says

article

Jimmy Garoppolo will not return to the 49ers next season.

That's the essence of what head coach Kyle Shanahan said when asked about Garoppolo's future with the team.

"No, I don't see any scenario of that," Shanahan told reporters on Wednesday.

He said the 49ers have two starting quarterbacks in Brock Purdy and Trey Lance, who he believes the team can win with.

Garoppolo had been at the center of trade discussions last year. But ultimately remained with the team as a backup for Lance.

Lance went down with a season-ending injury during week one of the 2022 season.

Garoppolo, then the second string QB, took over the starting job.

But, then he, too, got hurt.

After he started 11 games for the Niners, Garoppolo suffered a season-ending injury on Dec. 4.

Rookie quarterback Brock Purdy started in Garoppolo's place.

But, then he injured his elbow on Sunday, during the NFC Championships when the 49ers lost to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Lance will likely be cleared to play in the next few months.

The timeline of Purdy's recovery is still unclear.