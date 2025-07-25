Expand / Collapse search

Investigators seek answers in Oakland killing of Juliette Harris

Published  July 25, 2025 6:43pm PDT
Oakland
FBI offers reward in unsolved Oakland homicide

OAKLAND, Calif. - Investigators are working to solve the killing of a San Diego native who was gunned down in Oakland.

Killer still at-large

What we know:

Juliette Harris, 24, was shot and killed around 2 a.m. on July 25, 2024, in the 2000 block of International Boulevard. She was found lying in the street. 

The case remains unsolved.

The Oakland Police Department said in a statement that Harris had "her whole life ahead of her."

Detectives are continuing to investigjulieate and are urging community members to come forward with any information.

Police released photos of a car of interest in the case, a white Toyota Corolla with tinted windows and no hubcaps on the rear driver-side and front passenger-side tires.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department's homicide unit at (510) 238-3821.

The FBI is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

