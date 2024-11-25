Oakland police seek help solving woman's murder, release new photos

article

The Oakland Police Department is seeking the public's help in solving a woman's homicide this past summer and on Monday, they released new images including a vehicle of interest.

On July 25, officers were notified of a shooting and found a woman lying in the street in the 2000 block of International Boulevard just after 2 a.m. The victim was identified as Juliette Harris, who also went by the nickname 'Jewels'. Despite officers' efforts to perform life-saving measures, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police released two photos from this case, one of the victim and one of the vehicle of interest; a white, four-door Toyota Corolla with a spoiler, tinted windows and missing hubcaps on the rear driver's side and front passenger's sides.

OPD release a photo of a vehicle of interest.