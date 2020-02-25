Passionate goodbye from ousted Oakland police chief at union gathering

Days after she was fired, the Oakland police union held an event for former police chief Anne Kirkpatrick before she heads home to Seattle.

Rank-and-file hugged her, shook her hands and gave her well wishes for her nearly three-year tenure as top cop. The Oakland Police Commission fired her without cause on Thursday, along with the blessing of Mayor Libby Schaaf.

"I was told many years ago, a true leader will know if they are a leader and they look over their shoulder if someone is standing there," said ex-OPD chief Anne Kirkpatrick, her voice cracking. "And I'm looking over my shoulder and they're standing here."

The commission did not find one single cause to terminate Kirkpatrick, but cited several years worth of "backsliding" of police reforms and a lack of transparency.

Kirkpatrick told KTVU this week that she felt the allegations were personally painful and unfair.

She also said that with her firing, the city is more destabilized and community safety is at risk.



Outsted chief says firing was retaliation for not giving commissioner special treatment

