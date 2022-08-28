Juvenile stabbed to death in San Jose

San Jose police are investigating the fatal stabbing of a juvenile.

Officials say it happened just after 1:30 a.m. Saturday down the road from Eastridge Mall, in the area of Quimby Road and Caraston Way.

Before police arrived, one resident said he was up late playing video games. Even though he was wearing headphones, he said he heard a loud commotion outside.

"Next thing I know, I heard a bunch of yelling across the street, so I took my headphones off and I looked through the window, and I see a bunch of yelling going on," said Troy Buenaventura.

Numerous residents told KTVU they heard yelling also, but didn’t know who it was or what it was about.

After arriving on the scene, police said they discovered a male juvenile had been stabbed, and later died.

One resident said police were collecting evidence at the corner of Quimby and Cicero. He added that’s where the victim was found on the ground, an unidentified male juvenile.

While officers combed the neighborhood going door-to-door in search of video evidence, bewildered residents tried to figure out what was going on.

"Cops banging on the door too, trying to figure out what happened as well. Definitely, a scary situation since we live just down the street right here," said Oscar Rodriguez, who said he didn’t want to go outside immediately after the incident because he was concerned about his safety.

San Jose Police have not yet released information about the victim and said they don’t have a suspect or motive at this time.

Though some residents seemed indifferent to the deadly crime, others new to the area said they'll be taking extra precautions.

"Probably put up more cameras, different angles to make sure we get all sides of our property just covered," said Rodriguez.

The stabbing death is San Jose's 26th homicide of the year.

Though many unanswered questions remain, one thing is certain. The victim was just a kid.

