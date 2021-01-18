Kaiser commits $8.1M for racial equity across U.S.

article

Kaiser Permanente announced on Monday that its nonprofit health system has awarded $8.15 million to support dozens of nonprofit and community-based organizations whose programs aim to address systemic racism and its accompanying trauma on individuals and communities of color.

In Northern California, a total of $975,000 in grants will help three community-based organizations work to end systemic racism and the resulting trauma experienced by people of color over the next two years. Each organization will get $325,000 each.

The recipients are:

RYSE Inc.: Young people of color in Richmond and West Contra Costa will be engaged in RYSE’s leadership pipeline to build the next generation of leaders grounded in racial and social justice.

Faith in Action Network, aka, PICO California: PICO will work to dismantle systemic racism and reconstruct public safety systems by leveraging its organizing experience and connections with Black faith leaders.

Public Health Advocates in Stockton: Working with youth leaders, PHA will educate students on the impact of trauma, develop a campaign to reduce mental health stigma, and create safe healing and support spaces. PHA will work to address racist policies and practices with bi-weekly education and leadership training of youth to help them understand the relationship between public policy, trauma, and health outcomes.

Kaiser is also donating a 1,000-square-foot mural to the Black Cultural Zone at Oakland’s Liberation Park where it will soon be permanently installed. Two local Oakland artists created the art, which depicts images that reflect the Black community and culture.

"It is fitting that we announce these grants on the day when our nation honors Martin Luther King Jr. and his vision of a just and equitable society," Yvette Radford, vice president, Kaiser Permanente Northern California External and Community Affairs, said in a statement. "These investments will support our community partners in organizing, advocating, and advancing policies and practices that foster racial equity and justice, healing, and the opportunity for every individual to thrive."

In addition to the grants, in celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, about 1,700 Kaiser Permanente employees in Northern California will take part in the organization’s 17th Annual MLK Day of Service. Projects range from making calls and writing letters to seniors and others who are isolated by the pandemic to creating blankets, masks, and wellness journals for people in need.

These grants are part of the $25 million commitment Kaiser Permanente announced in June to promote health equity and break the cycle of racial inequities and poor health outcomes for its members and communities.