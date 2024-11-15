Kamala Harris for California governor? Poll shows she would have good advantage

article

A recent poll showed that Vice President Kamala Harris could have a strong advantage if she chooses to run for governor of California in 2026 when Gov. Gavin Newsom’s term ends.

The survey, carried out by the University of California, Berkeley's Institute of Governmental Studies and co-sponsored by the Los Angeles Times, indicated that nearly half of the 4,838 participants might support Harris in a potential gubernatorial bid.

The Times reported that Harris's support would mostly come from Democratic voters, with 72% indicating they would be very or somewhat likely to back her for governor. In contrast, only 8% of Republican voters and 38% of independents said the same.

The poll found that 46% of likely voters were very or somewhat likely to support Harris, with 33% and 13% respectively. This compares to 42% who probably wouldn't support her, and 12% who were undecided.

Nevertheless, these figures don't match the level of support Harris received from Californian voters during her presidential run, where she secured about 59% of the vote.

Harris has not hinted at her plans after her vice-presidency concludes.