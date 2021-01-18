Expand / Collapse search
Kamala Harris to be sworn in by Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor at inauguration

By Alexandra Jaffe
Published 
Inauguration Day
Associated Press

Kamala Harris makes VP history

After the ballots were counted, Harris became the country’s first Black and first female second-in-command.

WASHINGTON - Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will be sworn in by Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor on Wednesday, a history-making event in which the first Black, South Asian and female vice president will take her oath of office from the first Latina justice.

Harris chose Sotomayor for the task, according to a person familiar with the decision. She’ll also use two Bibles for the swearing-in, one of which belonged to Thurgood Marshall, the first Black Supreme Court justice.

ABC News first reported the latest details of Harris’ inauguration plans.

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor participates in an annual Women's History Month reception in the U.S. capitol building on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. on March 18, 2015. (Photo by Allison Shelley/Getty Images)

Harris has expressed admiration for both Sotomayor and Marshall. She and Sotomayor share experience as prosecutors, and she once called Marshall — like Harris, a graduate of Howard University — one of her "greatest heroes."

The vice president-elect said in a video posted to Twitter that she viewed Marshall as "one of the main reasons I wanted to be a lawyer," calling him "a fighter" in the courtroom.

And this will be the second time Sotomayor takes part in an inauguration. She swore in President-elect Joe Biden as vice president in 2013.

