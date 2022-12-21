Kari Lake 2022 Election lawsuit: 2-day trial underway

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Day 1 of the trial:

Day one of the two-day election trial in Maricopa County was held on Dec. 21.

After a judge dismissed eight of Kari Lake's counts, her team had to prove there were intentional chain of custody issues and intentional printer issues that impacted the outcome of the election.

Lake's team brought up an expert that said he has proof ballots were intentionally printed incorrectly, but the county responded, saying every vote was still counted.

Lake did not talk outside of court, but inside, her team claimed a printing issue on Election Day was intentional and disenfranchised voters.

On the stand, Lake's team called Clay Parikh, with Northrop Grumman cybersecurity.

During a ballot inspection on Dec. 20 of 15 ballots, Parikh claimed he saw proof the ballots were actually 19-inch documents printed on 20-inch paper.



When asked how many of those contained 19-inch ballot image on 20-inch paper, Parikh replied, "14."

Maricopa County Elections Director Scott Jarrett said there is no 19-inch document.

"That ballot does not exist. The only ballot that exists is a 20-inch ballot."

Parikh says it happened and it was deliberate.

When asked is there any way, in his opinion, for a 19-inch ballot to be projected on a 20-inch ballot by accident, Parikh said, "No, sir." Then he was asked, "Why not?"

"Because the settings and the configurations and the procedures that are used cannot allow that," replied Parikh.

Jarrett responded, "Again, you're asking me to speculate about things that I have no knowledge of occurring. So I don't know if it could have been a deliberate act or not. I don't believe that that occurred."

Whether it was deliberate matters, but they need more.

In this trial, Lake's team must prove someone interfered in the election purposely and succeeded in changing the vote.

During the cross, county attorneys pointed out even if the ballots were 19-inches, deliberate or not, every vote was still counted.

An attorney asked, "Are duplicated ballots tabulated? Maricopa County, General Election 2022?"

Parikh responded, "If they're duplicated correctly, and they're configured correctly, yes, they should be."

There were multiple hiccups for Lake's team. They attempted to call a witness, but never added him to the witness list, so he could not be called. Exhibits were listed, but never attached.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.

