The Brief Daniel Park, a Kent, Washington man, charged with aiding the bomber of a fertility clinic in California has died after he was found unresponsive in federal custody. Park, 32, was arrested earlier this month after he was extradited from Poland, where he fled to four days after the attack. Park was accused of supplying chemicals to Guy Edward Bartkus of California, the bomber, who died in the May 17 explosion.



A man charged with aiding the bomber of a fertility clinic in California has died after he was found unresponsive in federal custody, officials said on Tuesday.

Daniel Park, of Washington, was arrested earlier this month after he was extradited from Poland, where he fled to four days after the attack.

Park, 32, was found unresponsive in Metropolitan Detention Center in Los Angeles Tuesday morning and was pronounced dead at the hospital, prison officials said. No cause of death was provided.

The backstory:

Park was accused of supplying chemicals to Guy Edward Bartkus of California, the bomber, who died in the May 17 explosion. Authorities said he also traveled to California to experiment with them in the bomber’s garage months before the attack.

Authorities say Barkus had anti-natalist and anti-pro-life views. The explosion injured several people, destroyed the clinic building and created a debris field about 250 yards wide.

Federal investigators allege that Park, who shared the same ideology as Barkus, had been posting anti-natalist ideologies on internet forums dating back to 2016.

Records show Park shipped about 180 pounds of ammonium nitrate, commonly used in homemade explosives, to Barkus. Authorities say he also purchased an additional 90 pounds in the days leading up to the May 17 attack.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Associated Press and original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Seattle police release video of shootout between officers, DV suspect in Washington Park

Travis Decker manhunt echoes 2020 hunt in same WA wilderness

Police warning as bear spotted near homes in Renton

Whitney Decker reveals '3 feelings' tradition at emotional memorial for daughters

Woman found dead on Ketron Island as suspect drives off ferry dock

Everything to know about WA laws going into effect July 1

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.