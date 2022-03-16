Oakland police on Wednesday announced three individuals have been charged in the homicide of Kevin Nishita, a security guard who was killed last November.

Police said two of the individuals are in custody. They are working to locate the third person. KTVU has learned the names of those individuals; Laron Marques Gilbert, Hershel Kiante Hale and Shadihia Mitchell. They have been charged with murder, attempted robbery and assault in this case.

According to Alameda County court records, all three suspects have prior offenses of varying degrees. They collectively include a shooting, assault of a peace officer or firefighter, firearms possession and burglary of a vehicle.

Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong will hold a news conference on this latest development Thursday at 1:30 p.m.

Nishita was shot on Nov. 24 while protecting a KRON4 reporter in downtown Oakland. Nishita died three days later at a hospital. The armed robbery of the TV news crew took place at the 300 block of 14th Street.

Two suspects in this case were arrested in December, one of which was the registered owner of the suspected getaway vehicle in this killing.

We will update this story as we follow the latest developments.

Advertisement

MORE: Oakland police chief: 2 arrested, suspect sought in killing of security guard Kevin Nishita