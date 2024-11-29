Kids say 88-year-old East Bay reading rock star has super powers

It's another busy morning for Walnut Creek's Barbara Proctor.

With book bag in hand, Proctor, whose nickname is G.G. (for Gorgeous Grandma), enters Mrs. Nava's second-grade classroom at Pleasanton's Valley View Elementary School.

She sits down to a rapt audience and tells the seated children: "This is one of my favorite books. It's called Clever Jack takes a c-a-k-e."

On cue, the children shout "cake!"

At 88, Proctor is able to accomplish the impossible: Get 19 8-year-olds to sit laser-focused for 45 minutes while reading a book.

"I love reading to the children," Proctor said. "They kind of stroke my ego and they make me feel so good and so wanted and so appreciated."

Celeste Nava, the teacher, said that Proctor makes the books come alive for the children.

"So, that makes them want to be better readers," Nava said.

Principal Andrea Withers said that Proctor, as a volunteer reader, is giving the children the foundation of being able to read and "being excited about learning and growing, and just being life-long learners."

Making learning fun is in Proctor's DNA.

The former school teacher has been volunteering for 70-plus years. It's a trait she got from her 106-year-old late mother, and passed to her her three children, eight grandchildren, and three soon-to-be grandchildren. And don't forget her 100-year-old boyfriend, Ernie.

Three days a week, Proctor reads to grade-school children. On Wednesdays, she also volunteers at Walnut Creek's Trinity Homeless clothing store.

Local papers have taken notice of Proctor, giving her lots of ink. She's also won many awards.

Aside from reading, Proctor teaches children to have dignity and respect.

"I learned that if someone tells you something bad you don't just ignore it," second-grader Aria Valdivia said.

Proctor even role plays with the children, asking them if someone had a mean face, what would they say?

"That is not acceptable!" the children shouted in unison.

Proctor is thrilled to help out and keep busy.

"One of my greatest joys in life is to make someone smile," Proctor said. "That gives me great pleasure. Great pleasure."

It's undeniable: She brings great pleasure to the children, who swarm her at recess, hugging her and treating her like a rock star – a reading rock star.

"She brings really fun stories, and she turns a frown upside down," second-grader Liani Benaducci said.

If classmate Aria had to sum up Proctor in one word, it would be "brilliant."

William Kennedy, 8, was even more complimentary.

"She's like a super-hero," he said..

Her superpower?

"That she can make kids super happy," William said with a smile.

