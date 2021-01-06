Kim Kardashian planning to file for divorce from Kanye West: report

After the last year appeared to test Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's marriage, multiple reports say the reality star-turned-prison-reform-advocate is ready to call it quits from the rapper once and for all.

Reports circulated Tuesday afternoon that Kardashian, 40, has been planning her exit from her husband of six years, beginning with an insider claiming to Page Six that she's hired high-powered divorce attorney Laura Wasser. The source insisted "divorce is imminent" for the pair but Kardashian has yet to officially file divorce papers in court.

Kardashian's failure to file has less to do with her happiness in her marriage to West and much more about the four children they share, a source now claims to E! News.

"It's gotten to the point where they haven't spent time together as a married couple in months," an insider told the outlet.

"Kim knows the marriage is over. She's known for a while," the source continued, noting that they've only physically seen each other "for the sake of the kids."

Kardashian's stalling is because she wants to do what's right for their four children.

"She wants to make sure she's making the right decision for the kids," the source said.

The insider noted that while the Skims founder will "always care for Kanye, it's over between them. Kim is only focused on what's best for the kids. It's a tough decision for her and she's figuring it out."

Representatives for Kardashian, West and Wasser did not immediately respond to Fox News' requests for comment on Tuesday.

While the couple's apparent separation has already sent eagle-eyed "KUWTK" viewers into a frenzy, most would agree that news of their impending divorce doesn't come as much of a shock.

Kardashian and West's marital troubles were first reported over the summer when West announced his candidacy for president in the 2020 election.

During what Kardashian later implied was an episode brought on by his bipolar disorder, West brought up the possibility of divorcing his wife at a campaign event while claiming they considered aborting their first child.

"Even if my wife wants to divorce me after this speech, she brought North into the world even when I didn’t want to," West told a crowd while crying, according to People magazine.

