Kim Ng, MLB'S first female GM, will not return to Miami Marlins

The Miami Marlins announced on Monday that it would be parting ways with general manager Kim Ng, who made history as the first female GM in not only Major League Baseball but across all major men’s pro team sports in North America.

She's also recognized as the first East Asian American to lead an MLB team.

Ng’s contract included a mutual option for 2024. In a statement, Marlins chairman and principal owner Bruce Sherman said, "Although the club exercised its team option for her to return for the 2024 season, Kim has declined her mutual option."

Ng, 54, joined the Marlins in 2020, when the team faced major struggles, including the loss of big-name players and low attendance.

During her three season tenure, Miami went 220-266, including an 84-78 record this past season.

Last October, she hired former Cardinals bench coach Skip Schumaker, who led the Marlins into the playoffs, though the Marlins' postseason run ended earlier this month when the team lost to the Philadelphia Phillies in the Wild Card Series.

Prior to joining the Marlins, Ng was an MLB senior vice president for nine years. She also spent 21 years in the front offices of the Chicago White Sox (1990-96), New York Yankees (1998-2001) and Los Angeles Dodgers (2002-11).

"We thank Kim for her contributions during her time with our organization and wish her and her family well," Sherman said in his statement, adding, "We will immediately begin a thorough and extensive search for new leadership as we plan to continue to invest in the Marlins organization both on and off the field."

The Associated Press contributed to this story, which was reported from Oakland, Calif.



