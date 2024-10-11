article

Krispy Kreme is offering free doughnuts to celebrate the addition of its sweet treats to the McDonald's menu.

The doughnut company and the fast-food giant announced their partnership earlier this year, with the first phase of the expansion beginning at McDonald's locations in Chicago on Tuesday.

McDonald's plans to sell Krispy Kreme doughnuts nationwide by the end of 2026.

To mark the expansion, Krispy Kreme will give a free doughnut to customers who present a McDonald's receipt from Oct. 10 to 14 at participating locations across the country.

"This offer is a sweet way to satisfy doughnut lovers in Chicago, as well as fans all over the country, eagerly awaiting the chance to enjoy this treat at their local McDonald’s," Krispy Kreme said in a press release.

Krispy Kreme doughnuts will be delivered to McDonald's daily, and customers can choose from three flavors: glazed, chocolate iced with sprinkles, and chocolate iced kreme-filled. They will be available all day while supplies last.