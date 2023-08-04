KTVU heads to Los Gatos for a Zip Trip

KTVU visits Los Gatos on Friday for a summer Zip Trip, and viewers are invited to tag along and explore Santa Clara County's charming town.

You'll hear from local community members about how nonprofit Billy Jones Wildcat Railroad brings joy to generations of families, reported on by Claudine Wong.

Sal Castaneda's Taste of the Town segment is back, where he scours Los Gatos' dining options for the town's best eats.

Frank Mallicoat returns with Zip Trip Trivia, quizzing Los Gatos residents on everything from the town's history to fun facts.

Watch at 9 a.m. by the clicking the video stream above.