LA City Councilmen propose renaming section of DTLA street after Kobe Bryant outside Staples Center

A plan is in the works to rename a section of Figueroa Street near Staples Center in honor of Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, it was announced Monday.

Los Angeles City Councilmen Curren Price and Herb Wesson will hold a press conference on Monday afternoon to present the proposed name change.

They are hoping that a stretch of Figueroa St. between Olympic and Martin Luther King Jr. boulevards will be renamed to Kobe Bryant Blvd.

"Kobe's legacy is bigger than basketball. #KobeBryantBlvd will be a reminder to everyone, young and old who drive down it, there is no obstacle too big and that with the #Mambamentality," anything is possible," Wesson said in a tweet.

Monday also marks Kobe Bryant Day in the city of Los Angeles and in Orange County.

