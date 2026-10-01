Sales tax in this California county jumps to 10.25% today – here's why

The Brief Los Angeles County’s baseline sales tax jumps from 9.75% to 10.25% following voter approval of Measure ER, pushing total tax rates in several local cities to 11% or higher. The voter-approved Measure ER is a temporary five-year general tax intended to fund county healthcare services, public safety-net providers, and public health programs. Southern California shoppers face added financial pressure at checkout counters, compounding existing local challenges like $6-per-gallon gasoline and elevated housing costs.



Consumers in parts of Southern California will see higher totals at cash registers starting Thursday as widespread voter-approved sales tax increases take effect across cities in Los Angeles County.

October sale tax increase

What we know:

Under Measure ER, which voters approved this past June, Los Angeles County’s baseline sales tax rate increases by half a percentage point, moving from 9.75% to 10.25%.

Because local municipal district taxes build on top of the county baseline, several cities will see their combined rates rise to 11% or even higher.

For instance, cities like Pasadena and West Hollywood increase to 11%, Santa Monica rises to 11.25%, and cities such as Palmdale and Lancaster reach 11.75%.

Outside of Los Angeles County, the City of Perris in Riverside County also sees its sales tax increase from 7.75% to 8.75%.

Revenue generated from Measure ER flows directly into Los Angeles County’s general fund. The measure is structured as a temporary revenue measure that will remain in place for five years.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: LA County shoppers to pay higher sales tax starting Oct. 1

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health noted that the county has outlined a spending plan prioritizing healthcare services, safety-net providers, county hospitals and clinics, and public health programs.

The sales tax hike does not apply to all purchases, as essential items such as groceries, prescription medications, and medical equipment remain legally exempt from the sales tax.

No Bay Area sales tax increases as of Oct. 1

No Bay Area cities or counties increased sales tax rates as of Oct. 1.

Back in April, several Bay Area cities increased sales tax, including Campbell, Benicia and Cotati.

By the numbers:

Here are the Southern California cities with new rates in effect Oct. 1:

LA County

Alhambra: 11%

Arcadia: 11%

Artesia: 11%

Avalon: 10.75%

Azusa: 11.25%

Baldwin Park: 11%

Bell Gardens: 11.25%

Bellflower: 11%

Burbank: 11%

Calabasas: 11.25%

Carson: 11%

Commerce: 11.25%

Compton: 11.25%

Covina: 11.25%

Cudahy: 11%

Culver City: 11.25%

Downey: 11%

Duarte: 11%

El Monte: 11%

El Segundo: 10.75%

Gardena: 11.25%

Glendale: 11%

Glendora: 11.25%

Hawaiian Gardens: 11%

Hawthorne: 11%

Huntington Park: 11%

Inglewood: 10.75%

Irwindale: 11.25%

La Cañada Flintridge: 11%

La Puente: 10.75%

La Verne: 11%

Lakewood: 11%

Lancaster: 11.75%

Lawndale: 11%

Lomita: 11%

Long Beach: 11%

Lynwood: 11.25%

Malibu: 10.75%

Manhattan Beach: 10.75%

Monrovia: 11%

Montebello: 11%

Monterey Park: 11%

Norwalk: 11%

Palmdale: 11.75%

Paramount: 11%

Pasadena: 11%

Pico Rivera: 11.25%

Pomona: 11%

San Fernando: 11%

San Gabriel: 11%

San Marino: 11.25%

Santa Fe Springs: 11.50%

Santa Monica: 11.25%

Sierra Madre: 11%

Signal Hill: 11%

South El Monte: 11.25%

South Gate: 11.25%

South Pasadena: 11%

Temple City: 11%

Torrance: 10.75%

Vernon: 11%

West Hollywood: 11%

Whittier: 11%

Riverside County

Perris: 8.75%

What they're saying:

Local residents have expressed frustration regarding the timing of the tax increase amidst broader economic headwinds.

"I'm feeling it across the board, from groceries to everything in between," said one Los Angeles County resident.

Another local shopper in Santa Monica remarked, "It's gotten a lot more expensive in California." Commenting on local gas prices, one person noted on Wednesday, "I remember at one point five dollars was high, that's not the case anymore." Reflecting on overall regional affordability, another resident stated, "No one can really start here anymore. It's definitely not affordable anymore, especially if you're starting out."

Economic experts emphasize that local tax increases add to broader pressures on household budgets.

Tonantzin Carmona, Director of Economic Policy at The Century Foundation, explained that families nationwide are facing financial squeezes, but noted that Californians are taking a particularly hard hit. "Housing in California was already extraordinarily expensive, but now mortgage rates are above 7%," Carmona explained.

"You look at things like gas, gasoline prices across the country, the average today is about $4, but in California, the average is above $6 today."

Carmona added, "There are some longstanding affordability problems in California, especially around housing. There are issues like housing supply, etc. but some of the pressures that families are experiencing right now are driven very much by the choices in Washington, from tariffs to the War in Iran."

What you can do:

Shoppers and business owners seeking to verify the exact sales tax rate for a specific location can visit the California Department of Tax and Fee Administration website at cdtfa.ca.gov.

Under the "Tax & Fee Rates" tab, users can select "See Tax Rates," navigate to "Sales and Use Tax Rates," and select "Find a Sales and Use Tax Rate by Address" under the Current Tax Rates section.

Taxpayers wishing to receive future policy notifications electronically can set up or update a profile at onlineservices.cdtfa.ca.gov, or call the Customer Service Center at 1-800-400-7115 for further assistance.