Laguna Honda gets 2-month reprieve

San Francisco's Laguna Honda Hospital and Rehabilitation Center has gotten a small reprieve.

The center had been scheduled to close on Sept. 13.

But a judge has extended that timeline two months through mid-November.

MORE: San Francisco sues over effort to close Laguna Honda hospital

The facility had lost its federal certification to receive Medicare and Medicaid payments, after failing several inspections.

That loss of certification meant the hospital had to move its 600 hundred patients out and fix the problems before applying for recertification.

But during this process, nine people who had already been transferred to other facilities died shortly after they were moved.

