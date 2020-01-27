Lakers vs. Clippers game postponed following death of NBA great Kobe Bryant
LOS ANGELES (KTVU) - The National Basketball Association on Monday decided to postpone Tuesday's game between the Lakers and Clippers following the death of Kobe Bryant.
The league said the game will be rescheduled at a later date.
"The decision was made out of respect for the Lakers organization, which is deeply grieving the tragic loss of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven other people in a helicopter crash on Sunday."