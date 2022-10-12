Large boa constrictor found in Livermore neighborhood

article

Police in Livermore found a six-foot-long Boa Constrictor in the bushes of a Livermore neighborhood on Tuesday.

Officers say they found the snake in the 1100 block of Big Basin Road after getting reports that the reptile was on the loose.

Livermore Police tweeted a photo of an officer holding up the large snake.

According to the tweet, the snake belonged to a resident in the area. Officers safely returned the Boa to its owner.

No injuries were reported.